This item is price-matched with most vendors, but thanks to the included $50 gift card it's the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Electronic Express via Newegg.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- a9 Gen4 AI processor
- Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
- 120Hz refresh rate w/ G-Sync, Freesync, VRR, HGiG
- LG ThinQ Ai, webOS
- compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa
- 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports
- Model: OLED48C1PUB
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $1,300 under list price when new, and the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. It's $497 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- a9 Gen 3 Processor "uses AI and deep learning to authentically upscale lower resolution content"
- 4K with AI Picture & AI Sound
- Dolby Vision IQ / Atmos
- HDR10
- webOS
- Model: OLED65CXPUA
- UPC: 719192637092
You'd pay the same elsewhere without the $120 credit or 4-year warranty. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by buydig via eBay
- Includes a 4-year accidental warranty with burn-in coverage
- 3840x2160 (4K) OLED panel
- HDR10
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant
- four HDMI ports
- Model: OLED55C1PUB
- UPC: 195174006016
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save up to $230 off on five screen sizes. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Buy via Amazon.
- 43" for $299.99($70 off)
- 50" for $379.99 ($90 off)
- 55" for $399.99 ($120 off)
- 65" for $539.99 ($180 off)
- 75" for $749.99 ($250 off)
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR, HDR10
- Voice remote with Alexa
- 60Hz refresh rate
- 4 HDMI ports
It includes five models to choose from, and prices start from $648. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony X85J KD43X85J 43" 4K HDR LED HD Smart TV for $648 (low by $2, most charge $700 or more).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 86". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame QN50LS03A 50" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $810 ($88 off).
These are already Staff Pick discounts on computers and electronics, and they come with a Black Friday price guarantee (explained below). Shop Now at Newegg
- The Price Protection means if you buy a marked product anytime through November 21, and it gets discounted to a lower price at Newegg on or before November 30, they'll refund you the difference. (The refund will be processed by December 6.)
- Pictured is the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 45mm Smartwatch for $179.99 (low by $100).
Shop over 100 discounted titles. Shop Now at Newegg
- Pictured is Control Ultimate Edition for $12.79 (low by $12).
- digital delivery
Save $10 with coupon code "MKTCB5N3Q9VV", making this the lowest price we've seen by a buck, and best price we could find today by $3. Buy Now at Newegg
- Sold by Powrui via Newegg.
- 6 outlets
- 2 USB ports
- 1,680 joules surge protection
- Model: AHR-363
Redeem the rebate (on the product page under the price) to get this deal. Elsewhere, you'd pay $100 more. Buy Now at Newegg
- 11th-Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 2.4GHz Tiger Lake quad CPU
- 14" 1920 x 1080 display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: Prestige 14 EVO A11M-221
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" FHD plus TFT display
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: TFLGL722DCP
This is the lowest price we found by $3, although most retailers charge $349 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatible w/ 144hz refresh rate
- one DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- HDR 10
- Model: 27GN800-B
Amazon charges $30 for the phone alone. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Tracfone on eBay
- quad-core processor
- 5.5" screen
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage
- 8MP camera
That is a savings of $53. Buy Now at Amazon
- active noise cancellation
- built-in mic
- UVnano self-cleaning charging cradle purports to kills 99.9% of bacteria on earbuds in just 5-min.
- Model: TONE-FP8
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Newegg
|15%
|--
|$1097
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register