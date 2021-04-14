New
LG 75UN8570PUC 75" 85 Series Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR (2020)
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) IPS LCD
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • direct-lit LED backlight
  • 4 HDMI ports & 3 USB 2.0 inputs
  • 802.11ac WiFi
  • LG ThinQ smart device hub
  • built-in Google Assistant and Alexa
  • Magic Remote
  • Model: 75UN8570PUC
  • UPC: 719192638693
LG 75UN8570PUC Alexa Built-In UHD 85 Series 75" 4K Smart UHD TV (2020)
Features
  • REAL 4K IPS DISPLAY: Whatever you're watching, nearly every angle looks great. Our Real 4K IPS Display widens your viewing angle without losing color and detail. Its clarity in every moment, with pristine color, light and detail.
  • 7 GEN 3 PROCESSOR 4K: Our processor empowers better picture and sound. The picture is made better, clearer and smoother. Our a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You dont have to do a thing to enjoy great pictures and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and 4K Upscaling.
  • NATIVE 120Hz: Never miss a moment. Native 120Hz reduces blur and sharpens details, giving fast-action movie sequences and lightning-fast sports play a smoother look from frame to frame.
  • TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD) 66.7" x 41.3" x 13.6", 78.0 lbs || TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD) 66.7" x 38.5" x 3.5", 76.3 lbs
  • Webs + LG ThinQ AI w/ Magic Remote, Cinema HDR w/ Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos
