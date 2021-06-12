LG 6,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $219
New
eBay · 44 mins ago
LG 6,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$219 $350
free shipping

It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
  • 260 square foot cooling area
  • dehumidifier
  • digital display
  • timer
  • auto cool
  • adjustable thermostat
  • Model: LW6017R
  • UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
  • Published 44 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Air Conditioners eBay LG
LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner, White for $230
Amazon · 1 mo ago
LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner, White
$230 $270

It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner, White for $249
Walmart · 4 mos ago
LG LW6017R 6,000 BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner, White
$249 $270
free shipping w/ $35

It's $21 under list price.

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 37% -- $219 Buy Now
Amazon 14% $242 (exp 1 mo ago) $230 Check Price
Walmart 7% -- $249 Check Price
Home Depot   $182 (exp 8 mos ago) -- Check Price