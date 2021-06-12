LG 6,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $219

It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
- Model: LW6017R
- UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's only going to get hotter and the summer hasn't even begun. You can beat the heat with a variety of air conditioners, evaporative coolers, and fans at Northern Tool. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Ironton 22" Oscillating Pedestal Fan for
$104.99$109.99 after code "274196" ( $35$30 off).
Save on thermostats, ceiling fans, air conditioners, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat for $99.99 (low by $49).
That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find for any new DeLonghi portable AC. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Available for in-store pickup only; availability may vary by ZIP code.
- cools rooms up to 500 square feet
- castor wheels
- Model: PACAN370G1W-3AL
Save $290 off the list price. Buy Now at Ukoke
- remote control
- cools 400-sq. ft.
- mobile app control for Android & IOS
- 4-in-1 unit w/ cool, heat, dehumidifier, & fan
- Model: USPC01W
It's almost half of the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
That's the best price we've ever seen, and a low now by $25. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's a savings of $25 for one pair and $70 for two pairs in cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Add 2 pairs to cart to see the discount.
- In Black.
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $321 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- 32 UHD (3840 x 2160) Display
- DCI-P3 90% Color Gamut with HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand
- Built-In Speakers (5W x 2)
- Model: 32UN550-W
- UPC: 719192641990
That's $62 off and $52 under our December mention. Buy Now at AppliancesConnection
- adjustable wand length
- removable filters
- 5-step filtration system
- 40-minute run-time on a single charge
- includes bare floor nozzle, crevice tool, edge cleaner, extension wand, and motorized brush
- Model: A900BM
More Offers
It's $40 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART: After a power failure, auto restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 250 Square Feet: LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- Model: LW6017R
- UPC: 048231382090, 772454069550
It's $21 under list price.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|37%
|--
|$219
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|14%
|$242 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$230
|Check Price
|Walmart
|7%
|--
|$249
|Check Price
|Home Depot
|$182 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register