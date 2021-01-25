New
LG 55" NanoCell 4K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020)
Features
  • 3840 x 2160 (2160p, 4K) resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG
  • Built-in Google Assistant and Alexa
  • TruMotion 240 blur reduction
  • Filmmaker mode
  • 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB 2.0 ports
  • Model: 55NANO90UNA
  • UPC: 719192636736
LG 55NANO90UNA Alexa Built-In NanoCell 90 Series 55" 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV (2020)
Features
  • REAL 4K NANOCELL DISPLAY: Its a 4K picture that defines quality. Over 8.3 million active pixels of 4K deliver 4 times the resolution of full HD. See the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color, precise color at wide angles with Nano Accuracy, and deeper black and contrast of precisely balanced lighting.
  • FULL ARRAY DIMMING: See mind-blowing moments in your movies, sports, and games. Full Array Local Dimming is a precise level of backlighting control balancing light for deeper black and enhanced contrast from edge to edge.
  • WEBOS AND MAGIC REMOTE: LG's fan-favorite webOS platform makes it surprisingly fast and easy to stream movies and shows with your favorite apps and find new obsessions based on what you like. While our Magic Remote lives up to its name with voice and motion control just speak or simply point, scroll and click.
  • 7 GEN 3 PROCESSOR 4K: Your picture is made better, clearer, and smoother. Our a7 Gen 3 Processor 4K powers the performance. You dont have to do a thing to enjoy great picture and sound. Our advanced processor does it for you with AI Picture, AI Sound and 4KUpscaling.
  • SPECTACULAR GAMEPLAY: LG NanoCell TV gives you a gaming advantage. AI-powered picture quality transports you to the moment. Gaming features and the latest tech, including HGiG, VRR and FreeSync, give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates and incredibly responsive gameplay.
  • Connectivity technology: Ethernet
  • Model: 55NANO90UNA
  • UPC: 719192636736
