Costco · 1 hr ago
LG 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$240 $370
free shipping

That's a savings of at least $130. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • Google Assistant and Alexa
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Model: 43UK6500AUA
Dell Home · 10 mos ago
LG 43" 4K LED UHD Smart TV
$260 w/ $50 Dell Gift Card $300
free shipping

Dell Home offers the LG 43" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television with a $50 Dell Gift Card for $259.99 with free shipping. Assuming you'll use the gift card, that's $90 off and the best price we've seen. (We last saw it for $221 two weeks ago but without any gift card.) Buy Now at Dell Home

Features
  • 4K native resolution
  • webOS (with access to Netflix, Hulu Plus, YouTube, more)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
  • 2 USB 2.0 ports & 4 HDMI ports
  • LG ThinQ AI compatibility (requires an LG Magic Remote)
  • Model: 43UK6500AUA
