LG 4.1-Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System for $103

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" for a savings of $76 from when it was new. It's the best price we could find for this refurb today by $26. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with its 90-day warranty.
- 4.1 Channel Audio
- Wireless Surround Speakers
- BT streaming
- Adaptive Sound Control
- Model: SLM4R
Apply coupon code "DNS23" for 55% off and a low by $14. Buy Now at taotronics.com
- wall mountable (hardware included)
- gaming, music, and movie modes
- optical/AUX/RCA connection
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: TT-SK023
Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" to get it for $30 less than anywhere else. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 300W of total power
- Bluetooth
- Dolby and DTS 2-channel audio
- Model: HW-A450
Coupon code "8AGMA63FDDWA" bags the $150 Amazon credit, making this the best deal we could find by $598. Buy Now at Amazon
- It received an 8.3/10 from review site RTings.
- includes soundbar, 2 rear speakers, and wireless active subwoofer
- Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
- Airplay 2
- control via Amazon Alexa
- 4K, HDR10, and HDR10+ video pass-through
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 optical input
- Model: HW-Q950A/ZA
Use coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for $119 less than you'd pay for this item in brand new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- control via the Bose music app
- built-in voice assistant via Alexa or Google Assistant
- pair with other compatible Bose products
- connect via optical audio or HDMI cable
- Model: 843299-1100
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Spreetail via eBay
- measures 34" x 4" x 48"
- weighs 39-oz.
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
That is about $764 off list price and the best price we've seen for this phone in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via Amazon.
- Available in Aurora Black or Platinum Gray.
- No warranty information is provided. These items are considered "B stock" and may have some scratches and/or scuffs.
- 6.1" 1440x3120 P-OLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core CPU
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 8MP front camera with TOF 3D sensor & dual 12MP and 16MP rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: LMG820UM1
That's $18 under our last mention, $340 under list price today, and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay.
- In Aurora Silver.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
That's the best price we could find by $18, and a $10 drop from our mention from last month, and best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor
- 6.8" P-OLED display
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- triple 64MP + 13MP + 0.3MP camera
- Model: LM-V600AM
Apply coupon code "VEG25" to get this deal. That's $290 under what you'd pay for both items purchased separately elsewhere. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 27" QHD 2560x1440 (1440p) Nano IPS LCD display
- 1ms response time; 144Hz refresh rate
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible with AMD FreeSync
- DCI-P3 98% color gamut w/ HDR10
- adjustable tilt/swivel/height
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|$118 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$103
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register