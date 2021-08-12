LG 4.1-Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System for $103
eBay · 44 mins ago
Refurb LG 4.1 Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System
$103 $179
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" for a savings of $76 from when it was new. It's the best price we could find for this refurb today by $26. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay with its 90-day warranty.
  • 4.1 Channel Audio
  • Wireless Surround Speakers
  • BT streaming
  • Adaptive Sound Control
  • Model: SLM4R
  • Code "SAVE20FORBTS"
  • Expires 8/17/2021
    Published 44 min ago
eBay   $118 (exp 1 yr ago) $103 Buy Now