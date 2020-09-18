Most stores charge $347. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- 2560x1080 (ultrawide 1080p) native resolution
- FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- 5ms response time
- Height/tilt adjustable stand
- Game mode and black stabilizer
- Model: 34UM68P
Published 3 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $40 off list and the best deal we could find. (It's on backorder elsewhere for $3 more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 1980x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable sync
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 27MK600M-B.AUS
- UPC: 719192622470
That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now at Amazon
- two HDMI; one DisplayPort; one USB Type-C; two USB Type-A outputs
- 31.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution 4K UHD display
- 4 ms response time
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- built-in speakers
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 32UL750-W
That's the best price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $204.99. Buy Now at Newegg
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz
- 16:9 aspect ratio
- HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C connectors
- Model: 27BL650C-B
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI
- Model: 24M47VQ
We're seeing prices in this sale that are hundreds less than buying new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
Save on laptops, desktops, monitors, projectors, headsets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a large selection of gaming monitors in a wide range of sizes. Shop Now at Acer Recertified
- A 90-day Acer warranty applies. (Longer warranties are available for purchase.)
Is it time to 'refresh' your monitor in the literal sense? Apply code "DISCOVER20" to score an additional 20% off monitors in the size and resolution you need. Shop Now at Lenovo
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new. Check the warranty information on the product page to be sure it's Bose refurbished.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
Save on nearly four dozen items including headphones, home theater speakers, portable speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- All but one item ships free.
- A 1-year Bose warranty applies to refurbished items.
Prices start from $40, and this sale includes vacuums, hair dryers, purifying fans, hair tools, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- A 6-month Dyson warranty applies to all items on offer.
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
There are 11 TVs to choose from with prices starting around
$550 $1,497. Several models come bundled with gift cards ranging from $50 to $400 (you'll see the gift card automatically in cart). Shop Now at BuyDig
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's an $80 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
That's $19 less than a carrier-locked version elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by amazing-wireless via eBay.
- 5.7" 1440x720 touchscreen
- 2GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Model: LMX420ASAAG3PLY
