LG 34" Ultrawide 1080p HDR FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor for $250

This ultrawide monitor is a price low by an ultrawide margin ($83 to be precise). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2560x1080 (Ultrawide 1080p) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: 34WL550-B
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- 32 UHD (3840 x 2160) Display
- DCI-P3 90% Color Gamut with HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand
- Built-In Speakers (5W x 2)
- Model: 32UN550-W
- UPC: 719192641990
That's $81 under what you'd pay for it new at Best Buy, $1 under our October mention of a certified refurb, and the best price we could find in any condition. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Beach Camera via Amazon.
- No warranty information is available.
- Prefer the certified refurb with a 2-year warranty from Allstate? It's $11 more from BuyDig via eBay.
- 1ms response time
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Model: 27GL850-B.AMA
It's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Staples
- 1366x768 native resolution
- USB 3.0
- auto-rotating display
- blue light filter
- compatible with Windows or MacOS systems
- Model: MB168B
- UPC: 021112155952, 886227483655, 012300309646, 390819301956, 886227483631, 803982816900, 734911147706, 745559482043, 886227507610, 102930783128
Upgrade your office or home office with a new monitor or stand. Shop Now at Staples
- Shipping is free over $20 for Staples Rewards members. (It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Asus MB168B 15.6" LED Portable Monitor for $99.99 (low by $30).
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Dell Home
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: S2721HN
Save on a range of memory cards and flash drives. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-I U3 SD Card for $29.99 (most charge $40).
It's $35 under our mention from yesterday and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Not Pink.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2960 x 1440 OLED touchscreen
- 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP front
- water resistant
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: G013C
That's the best price we could find by $50. (It also ties the best price we've seen.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Discount applies in cart.
- includes AC1200 router and two satellites
- up to 4,500-sq. ft. of coverage
- Model: RBK13
That's $320 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G octa-core processor
- 6.8" 2460x1080 OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 48 MP, 8MP Ultra-Wide, & 5MP Depth rear cameras
- 16MP front camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: LMG900UM1
It's $131 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay.
- 260 square foot cooling area
- dehumidifier
- digital display
- timer
- auto cool
- adjustable thermostat
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|B&H Photo Video
|28%
|$235 (exp 5 mos ago)
|$250
|Buy Now
|Adorama
|$300 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register