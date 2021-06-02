LG 34" Ultrawide 1080p HDR FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor for $250
New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
LG 34" Ultrawide 1080p HDR FreeSync IPS Gaming Monitor
$250 $350
free shipping

This ultrawide monitor is a price low by an ultrawide margin ($83 to be precise). Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1080 (Ultrawide 1080p) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 2 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 34WL550-B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video LG
Top Tech Mac Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 28% $235 (exp 5 mos ago) $250 Buy Now
Adorama   $300 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price