New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
LG 32" 1440p IPS LED Monitor
$247 $250
free shipping

While Amazon charges $3 more, you'd pay $270 or more for a refurbished model elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1440 native resolution
  • AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh (75Hz)
  • HDMI, DisplayPort & Mini DisplayPort inputs
  • Model: 32QK500-C
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video LG
Refurbished 32" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register