Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 15 mins ago
LG 29" 21:9 FreeSync HDR IPS Monitor Preorders
$249 $350
free shipping

It's $101 under list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2560x1080 resolution IPS LCD display
  • 2 HDMI, 1 DisplayPort
  • 2 7-watt speakers
  • Model: 29WN600-W
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 15 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video LG
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register