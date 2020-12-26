It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD FreeSync
- Model: 24ML44B-B
-
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is out of stock until December 31 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 2560x1440 resolution
- reader mode
- HDR10 compatible
- Model: 27QN600-B
After coupon code "BSL22", that's $50 less than you'd pay at B&H Photo Video. Buy Now at BuyDig
- 31.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) IPS display
- HDR10
- 2 HDMI ports & DisplayPort
- tilt- and height-adjustable stand
- Model: 32QN650-B
Most stores charge at least $365. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's back in stock on December 28
- VA panel
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate
- Radeon FreeSync Technology
- Model: 32GK650F-B
You'd pay at least $53 more elsewhere, and this is $3 less than our October mention. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- AMD FreeSync
- 2 HDMI inputs, 1 DisplayPort input
- Model: 27UL500-W
- UPC: 719192629813
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
That's $1 under our mention from three weeks ago and the best price we've seen. It's a current low by $55. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- DisplayPort, HDMI, VGA
- two 2-watt speakers
- Model: P24H
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Save on 5 monitors, from $109.99. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're each backed by a 90-day Woot warranty.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 24" 1080p Curved LED Monitor for $109.99 (low by $20)
Save on refurb electronics, open-box appliances and laptops, tablets, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Shipping starts around $5, although most orders of $35 or more ship for free. (Free curbside pickup is available for many items.)
Save $10 off the list price, and it's available for pickup (in most locations) TODAY! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1440p native resolution HDR at up to 120 fps
- AMD Zen 2 and RDNA 2 architecture
- 3D spatial sound
- Xbox wireless controller (new and updated)
- backwards compatibility with thousands of games
- storage expansion
It's the best price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 12 appliances in one, including toaster, oven, air fryer, dehydrator, and more
- 1800 watts
- measures 17.70" 15.75" x 14.7"
- detachable dip tray
- Model: SM-AIR-1899
Save on over 250 items including video games, headphones, tablet accessories, cell phone chargers, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Scribblenauts Showdown for Xbox One for $8.49 (low by $7).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Aurora Black.
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- 6.4" 1440x3120 OLED touchscreen LCD
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera & 8MP/5MP dual front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMV450PM
That's $50 less than our November mention and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's a total savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- HDMI output
- 1080p max resolution
- Ethernet port
- remote control
- Model: BP175
