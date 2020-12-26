New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
LG 24" 1080p IPS LED FreeSync Monitor
$110 $200
free shipping

It's $90 under list price. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
  • 75Hz refresh rate
  • AMD FreeSync
  • Model: 24ML44B-B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Best Buy LG
24" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 45% -- $110 Buy Now