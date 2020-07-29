That's $57 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
- This is an overstock phone that may have slight marks or scuffs but is otherwise in excellent condition. A charger and cable is included, but a SIM card (generally available from the carrier for free) is not.
- Sold by Mistyelectronics via eBay with a 30-day return policy.
- 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ FullVision display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 2.8GHz octa-core CPU
- dual 16MP rear cameras and a front-facing 8MP camera
- Google Lens, Google Assistant, and LG ThinQ AI
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
- Model: LGG710PM
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quality Cellz via eBay
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- Model: LMV450PM
That's the lowest price we could find by $388, and the best we've seen. (We saw it for $100 more in our mention from four days ago.) Buy Now at Amazon
- Exclusive to Prime members.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
- 6" 2880 x1440 QHD OLED display
- 16 MP rear camera and 8 MP front camera
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Alexa built-in
- Model: LMV350ULM.AAMZBK
With the $30 Ting Credit, it's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- 6.1" 3120x1440 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: LMQ850QM
That's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor
- 6.2" 2160×1080 touchscreen display
- 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie) Amazon Alexa
- Model: LMQ720QM.AAMZBK
That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Huge savings on a large selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, batteries, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Items are sold by Worx via eBay and carry a 1-year Worx warranty.
- Prices are as marked.
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Most of these items ship for free.
Save on Apple Watches, iPhone, iPads, MacBooks, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on clothing, accessories, tools, tech, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $27. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on August 27 but can be ordered now.
- 2560x1080 native resolution
- game mode
- Model: 25UM58-P
While Amazon charges $3 more, you'd pay $270 or more for a refurbished model elsewhere. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- It's on backorder until August 21, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- 2560x1440 native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh (75Hz)
- HDMI, DisplayPort & Mini DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 32QK500-C
It's $30 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- HDMI, DVI
- Model: 24M47VQ
It's the lowest price we could find for this 2019 model by $30. Buy Now at BuyDig
- You'll need to log in to see this price.
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- 4K Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG)
- LG Magic Remote
- LG NanoCell AI ThinQ technology
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 65SM9500PUA
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Sign In or Register