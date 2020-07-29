New
Open-Box LG G7 ThinQ Android Smartphone for Sprint
$155 $212
free shipping

That's $57 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is an overstock phone that may have slight marks or scuffs but is otherwise in excellent condition. A charger and cable is included, but a SIM card (generally available from the carrier for free) is not.
  • Sold by Mistyelectronics via eBay with a 30-day return policy.
  • 6.1" 3120x1440 QHD+ FullVision display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM845 2.8GHz octa-core CPU
  • dual 16MP rear cameras and a front-facing 8MP camera
  • Google Lens, Google Assistant, and LG ThinQ AI
  • Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
  • Model: LGG710PM
