UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG G Pad V700 10.1" Android Tablet
$85 $90
free shipping

Apply coupon code "5331220" for the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $18. Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • 10.1" 1280x800 IPS display
  • 1.2 GHz quad-core processor
  • 16GB storage
  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Model: LG-V700
  • Code "5331220"
  • Expires 1/28/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
