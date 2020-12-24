It's $150 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup if you need it immediately. Free shipping is also available.
- adjustable wand length
- removable filters
- 5-step filtration system
- 40-minute run-time on a single charge
- includes bare floor nozzle, crevice tool, edge cleaner, extension wand, and motorized brush
- Model: A900BM
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $150 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- up to 40 minutes of run time
- converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs, and upholstery
- whole-machine filtration purports to trap 99.9% of particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
- Model: 79531083
That's $5 less than Target charges. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 50-minute runtime
- Model: HFS115J10
Save on six models, starting from $150. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away Vacuum for $179.99 (low by $20)
Apply coupon code "3E555ZF8" for a savings of $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Red with 23-foot cord at this price.
- Sold by MooSooDirect via Amazon.
- 23-foot cord
- washable HEPA filter
- includes rotatable brush head, wall mount, HEPA filter, cleaning brush, & crevice nozzle
- Model: D600
Save $30 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 26-ft. PVC air hose included
- mounts to wall, ceiling, or floor
- Model: CMXZTSG1144NB
Shop and save on drill bits from $10, tool storage as low as $10, power tools starting at $49, and much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
Apply coupon code "PREPFOR2021" to get this deal. It's $141 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- CD player
- 230W total output
- USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
- Model: CM4360
That's $50 less than our November mention and the best price we've seen. It's also the lowest we could find by $100 today, although most retailers charge $650 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 6.4" 2340x1080 OLED display
- detachable 6.4" OLED display case
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 8-core processor
- 6GB RAM and 128GB storage
- 32MP front camera, 136° and 78° rear cameras
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: LMG850QM7X.AUSABK
It's a total savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- HDMI output
- 1080p max resolution
- Ethernet port
- remote control
- Model: BP175
It's the lowest price we could find by $221. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $99 shipping fee.
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 74.5" 3840x2160 (2160p) 4K UHD LED display
- HDR10
- WebOS includes apps like Netflix, Hulu, more
- AI ThinQ
- 4 HDMI; 2 USB
- Model: 75UN7370AUH
-
