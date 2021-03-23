New
LG 55" 4K OLED UHD Smart TV (2020)
$1,197 in cart $1,497
free shipping

That's $102 under our January mention, a price low today by $102, and the best price we've seen.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • HDR10 & HLG
  • built-in Google Assistant
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • 3 HDMI ports
  • Model: OLED55BXPUA
  • UPC: 719192637153
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 20% -- $1197 Buy Now
Walmart 13% $1297 (exp 3 mos ago) $1297 Check Price
Amazon 13% $1297 (exp 3 wks ago) $1297 Check Price
Sam's Club   $1299 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price
BuyDig   $1397 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price