eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb LG 230W Hi-Fi Bluetooth Audio System
$59 in cart $250
free shipping

That's $141 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • To see this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
  • CD player
  • 230W total output
  • USB, 3.5mm aux inputs
  • Model: CM4360
