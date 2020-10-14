New
Refurb LG 2.1-Ch. 360W High Res Audio Bluetooth Sound Bar w/ Wireless Subwoofer
$84 in cart $168
free shipping

That's $85 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Add this to your cart to see this price.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
  • DTS Virtual:X
  • 360 watts
  • Bluetooth
  • plays back lossless stereo audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz quality
  • Model: SKM5Y
