Zavvi · 1 hr ago
LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator
$330 $450
free shipping

Apply coupon code "BFR9800" to save $120 off list.

Features
  • 4,108 pieces
  • measures 15” x 25” x 10”
  • smartphone control allows you to drive forward, reverse, steer, and rotate
  • includes 3 XL motors, 4 L motors, and 2 Bluetooth-controlled smart hubs
  • Model: 42100
Details
Comments
  • Code "BFR9800"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 4/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Zavvi 26% $345 (exp 6 mos ago) $330 Buy Now