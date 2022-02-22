You'll pay $4 more at other stores online. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Not a My Best Buy member? It's free to sign up.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.49 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
- Price is for 1 of 12 random "mystery" mini figures that may contain one or more accessory elements.
- limited edition
- Model: 71031
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Though this is the list price, this is a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Why wouldn't it be though? Pets that you can build, enjoy, admire, and don't have to feed? Sign us up! Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
Though this is the list price, it's a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Plus, it's a snake and crocodile you don't have to feed! Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- includes crocodile, snake and frog models
- for ages 7+
- Model: 31121
It's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 2048-pieces
- includes 7 minifigures
That's not just a $12 price low but possibly a new low for your relationship, as well. Buy Now at Amazon
Lego can be pretty expensive, so when sales like this come around it's a great opportunity to stock at a nice saving. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- In paperback at this price.
Around 30 sets are eligible for the savings. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Creator Space Shuttle Adventure Building Kit for $38.47
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Get deals on new, open-box, refurbished, and pre-owned laptops, electronics, appliances, and more. Please note that availability of items may vary by the stock at your local store. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Some items are available for shipping (free over $35), but most require pickup from your local store.
Car mats start from $29.99, and a pet ramp and pet barrier are each discounted by $30. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the shipping fees, which start around $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is the WeatherTech Trim-to-Fit 3-Piece Floor Mat Set for $34.99 (low by $21).
Get a free memory upgrade and up to $200 gift card when you pre-order a new S22, S22+ or S22 Ultra smart phone. Requires qualifying activation. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by at least $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 466 pieces
- Model: 76143
That's a shipped low by $6, although there is some price matching. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 9+
- 593 pieces
- Model: 75312
Whether solo or a family activity, you are sure to have a good time building and playing this kit. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 9+
- 474 pieces
- Model: 75301
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Best Buy
|20%
|--
|$4
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register