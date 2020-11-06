That's $2 under our mention from September, and the best price we've seen after using coupon code "PORSCHE911". It's also the lowest price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons
- Model: 42096
Nab some of your favourite collectibles; there are over 70 items to choose from and prices start at $7. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Heroes Batmobile Pursuit of The Joker Set for $20.99 (a low by $3).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 7 through 19.
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at LEGO
- recommended for ages 6+
- 2 laminated, double-sided playmats w/ printed graphics, 2 buildable connectors & a snake figure
- Model: 853842
You don't need identification for this deal. It is the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 647-pieces
- measures 7" x 5" x 5"
- designed for adults
- Model: 75276
Apply coupon code "FALCON" to save. That's the best deal we could find by $25, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1,351 pieces
- includes 7 minifigures
- Model: 75257
Save 58% off the list price with coupon code "CHGB9HYE". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Temitoys via Amazon.
- steam locomotive engine, passenger coach, cargo car, and track
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- realistic train sound
- light-up LED lights
- for ages 3+
Save on almost 150 items, with prices starting from only $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks 1:43 Bash-Ups Vehicle for $3.99 (a low by $4).
Target Circle members save $48. Buy Now at Target
- Sign in and add this Target Circle offer to get this deal.
- 200W motor
- 36V battery w/ 12.5-mile range
- LED display
- solid rubber tires
Save on a selection of figures, tracks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Bumblebee Track Tower Play Set for $15.99 ($14 off).
To make this the lowest price we could find by $55, apply coupon code "LAMBO". Buy Now at Zavvi
- 3696-pieces
- suitable for ages 18+
- Model: 42115
Thanks to the gift card, that's the best we've seen and a savings of at least $4. (Most stores charge $60 or more.) Buy Now at Target
- The gift card is added in cart.
- includes Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Gunther minifigures
- 1,070 pieces
- Model: 21319
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at LEGO
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
- 16 mini-figures
- buildable Ludo board
- buildable number spinner
- Model: 40198
That's $5 less than Amazon and Walmart charge. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- 7.52" x 13.94" x 2.76"
- Opening cockpit
- 2 spring-loaded shooters on the wingtips
- Removable panel at the back
- Includes 2 LEGO Star Wars minifigures and a droid LEGO figure
- Model: 75242
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
