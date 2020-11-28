You'll pay a buck more at Target. Otherwise, prices from reputable vendors start around $90. Buy Now at Zavvi
- This item may take up to 15 days to arrive.
- The site says preorder, but you can checkout now.
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
That's $4 under what you'd pay at most other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes a minifigure
- for ages 7+
- Model: 76895
Visit space, make pizza, drive a monster truck, fight forest fires and more through your mini LEGO figures and their amazing accessories. Buy Now at Target
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the LEGO City Space Satellite Service Mission Space Shuttle Toy Building Set for $5.99 (low by $2).
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180-pieces
- for ages 7 years and up
- Model: 6283914
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard or Frustration-Free Packaging.
- 2,573-pieces
- detailed dashboard, working steering wheel, 4-speed sequential gearbox, detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine, & a working winch
- Model: 6303791
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
Save on dolls, plushes, figures, and more; marked up to 60% off but with most items at around 30% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the My Fairy Garden Fairy Light Garden for $14.99 (low by $7).
Shop your favorite sets of Harry Potter, Star Wars, City, Creator, Architecture, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Pictured is LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match for $24 ($16 off).
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Shop toys, collectibles, movies, and home items. Take 40% off homeware with coupon code "HOME40", 20% off all collections with coupon code "COLLECTION", and 50% off Game of Thrones drinkware with coupon code "GOT50". Plus, select gifts are 3 for $20. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the LEGO Technic Concrete Mixer Truck Toy Construction Set for $84.99 (low by $35).
- Pictured is the Back To The Future Destination Time Mug for $6.59 with code (a low by $4).
Apply coupon code "USA10 " to save a couple bucks. It's $15 less than what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Zavvi
Shop almost 200 cases for the Nickelodeon, Star Trek, music, or movie fan in your life. (We know, it's probably for you.) Plus, get free shipping with coupon code "DNFREE" (a $5 value). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Nickelodeon Cartoon Caper Phone Case for iPhone and Android for $19.99 (with $5 savings on shipping after coupon).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
That's the best price we could find for this building kit by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- ages 12+
- 1,197 pieces
- Model: 21045
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 647-pieces
- measures 7" x 5" x 5"
- designed for adults
- Model: 75276
