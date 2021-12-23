Thanks to the included Best Buy gift card, it's the best deal we could find by $20. Buy Now at Best Buy
- combines with other LEGO Super Mario sets
- interactive LEGO Luigi figure
- for ages 6+
- 280 pieces
- Model: 71387
-
That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
- includes Duel on Mustafar, Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder, and Obi-Wan's Hut
- for ages 7+
- Model: 66674
Most sellers charge $160.
- includes 7 minifigures
- 1,351 pieces
- Model: 75257
That's a $6 low.
- for ages 5+
- includes foldout play mat
- Model: 60303
That's the best price it's ever been and a low by $14 today.
- It's currently on backorder and is not expected to arrive for 1 to 2 months.
- 590-pieces
- stands just over 12/5" tall when assembled
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6.
- senses altitude
- 12+ tricks including shoulder slide, kick flip, and alley-oop
- ages 4+
- USB rechargeable
- includes 2 trick sticks, USB charging cable, and guide
- Model: 6060471
That is $108 less than most retailers charge.
- Available in Blue at this price.
- up to 15mph
- 10 mile range
- up to 150-lb. capacity
- 5.5" rubber tires
- triple braking system
Save up to 55% off on a selection of dozens of board games, jigsaws, small toys and more. With prices starting from $5. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $30 off and the best price we could find.
- Cars not included.
- Pop and drop stunt action
- Model: GVP73
Save on the iPhone 13, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Smartwatch for $379 (low by $40).
Save on a range of items, including TVs, laptops, small appliances, and more, with many ready in one hour for store or curbside pickup. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping; orders over $35 ship free.
Save on a collection of smartphones just in time for the holidays. Plus, additional discounts for trade-ins may be available. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 w/ activation (low by $300).
Shop smart speakers, streaming media players, ear buds, kitchen items, toys, cell phone accessories, movies, skin care, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $10.
- 830 pieces
- Model: 42123
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge at least $20.
- 205 pieces
- includes 2 minifigures, tauntaun, and walker figures
- Model: 75298
That's a savings of $4 off list price.
- 102 pieces
- for ages 6+
- Model: 75267
That's $9 under what you would pay at the LEGO website.
- 878 pieces
- Model: 10281
