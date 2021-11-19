It's $10 under what you would pay buying direct from LEGO. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- for ages 18+
- 471 pieces
- Model: 75305
-
Published 3 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- This is a jigsaw puzzle with an image of LEGO pieces, not LEGO pieces that make up a jigsaw puzzle
It's the lowest price we could find by $6 at local stores. Buy Now at Amazon
- for ages 5+
- includes foldout play mat
- Model: 60303
That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2
- LEGO minifigure, LEGO figure, buildable vehicle, weapon, or accessory behind each of 24 doors
- 335-pieces
- Model: 75307
That's the best price we've seen and the lowest we could find now by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 102 pieces
- 4 Mandalorian Shock Trooper minifigures
- Model: 75267
It's a savings of $400 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet for $35.99 (pictured, $24 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $228. Buy Now at Amazon
- speeds up to 13.5mph for up to 40 minutes of continuous use
- aluminum frame
- front pneumatic tire
- Model: 15127004
Save on scooters, transporters, and bikes. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Segway Ninebot eKickScooter ZING E8 and E10 Kids' Scooter for $219.99 (low by $10).
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
On this buy two get one free offer, you're saving $7 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by maxxilano via eBay
- In several colors (White pictured)
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,040 pieces
- a rainbow of 1/4, 1/2, and full-circles, and square decorative pieces
- Model: 41935
These sets are $14 more sold separately. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- includes LEGO City Racing Cars and LEGO City Sports Car sets
- Model: 66684
That's $20 under our August mention, and $20 less than you'd pay direct from the brand. These sets tend to sell out quickly too, with third-party sellers charging over $140 more. Buy Now at Target
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|20%
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$40 (exp 3 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register