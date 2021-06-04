LEGO Ideas Tree House for $170

That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Walmart
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $4 under our April mention and the best price we could find today by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 24" x 20"
That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item is currently out of stock but can be purchased now to be fulfilled when it returns in stock on June 4.
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646-pieces
- Model: 42107
That's a low by $2, although most sellers charge $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's $10 less than buying from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- 665 pieces
- for ages 9+
- Model: 42122
Shop for action figures ranging from Star Wars, Marvel, Transformers and more to help spark your child's imaginative play or just to build your own collection. Shop Now at GameStop
- Shipping adds $4.99 but orders $35 or more ship free.
- Pictured is The Loyal Subjects Ghostbusters Action Figure Assortment for $1.97.
Apply coupon code "704MKFE1" for a savings of $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue or Orange.
- Sold by Eviskession via Amazon.
- includes launcher with 8 glider planes
Clip the $50 on-page coupon and apply code "30XESIOL" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Hooroor Direct via Amazon.
- includes 66-ft. Ninjaline, large ratchet, 6 small ratchets, 12 climbing rocks, steering wheel, 2 gym rings, rope ladder, and more
It's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 9" x 2" x 5"
- barrel spins & lights up when trigger pulled
- Model: CSP
Shop hundreds discounts on TVs, laptops, and more from brands including Samsung, Fitbit, LG, and Apple. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
- Pictured is the Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System for $349.99 (low by $100).
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
Redeem this $15 rebate for the best price we could find by as much. Buy Now at Walmart
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Limit of 2 rebates per household.
- Thank you for the reader feedback, for ease, we've included a link to the rebate terms (as well as a list of participating retailers) here.
That's a savings of up to $324 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- available in weights between 10 lbs. and 80 lbs. (can edit each of the three)
Save on a selection of several small sets, perfect for topping off a gift, setting back for stocking stuffers, and more. Shop Now at LEGO
- Pictured is the LEGO Iconic Picture Frame for $13.59 ($3 off).
- Shipping adds $4.95, or is free on orders of $35 or more.
Choose from Creator, Marvel, Architecture, Dulplo, Classic sets, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Classic Bricks and Houses Set for $15.99 ($4 under what LEGO direct charges).
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- 366 pieces
- build and customize your own levels
- includes Larry and a Goomba, Bob-omb, and Koopa Paratroopa
- Model: 71380
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
