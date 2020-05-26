Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
LEGO Friends Mia's Horse Trailer Set w/ Mini Dolls
$24 $30
free shipping w/$35

That's a low today by $3 factoring in shipping, most stores charge around $36 shipped. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
  • includes Mia, Emma, rabbit, horse, truck, and accessories
  • trailer has a working tailgate and hinged side for storing gear.
  • Model: 41371
All Deals Toys & Hobbies Walmart LEGO
