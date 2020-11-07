That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
Nab some of your favourite collectibles; there are over 70 items to choose from and prices start at $7. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Heroes Batmobile Pursuit of The Joker Set for $20.99 (a low by $3).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed from November 7 through 19.
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at LEGO
- recommended for ages 6+
- 2 laminated, double-sided playmats w/ printed graphics, 2 buildable connectors & a snake figure
- Model: 853842
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard or Frustration-Free Packaging.
- 2,573-pieces
- detailed dashboard, working steering wheel, 4-speed sequential gearbox, detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine, & a working winch
- Model: 6303791
You don't need identification for this deal. It is the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- 647-pieces
- measures 7" x 5" x 5"
- designed for adults
- Model: 75276
Save 58% off the list price with coupon code "CHGB9HYE". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Temitoys via Amazon.
- steam locomotive engine, passenger coach, cargo car, and track
- uses 4 AA batteries (not included)
- realistic train sound
- light-up LED lights
- for ages 3+
Save on almost 150 items, with prices starting from only $4. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Pictured is the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks 1:43 Bash-Ups Vehicle for $3.99 (a low by $4).
Target Circle members save $48. Buy Now at Target
- Sign in and add this Target Circle offer to get this deal.
- 200W motor
- 36V battery w/ 12.5-mile range
- LED display
- solid rubber tires
That's $50 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $100.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- classic gaming table design
- real-feel arcade controls
- coinless
Walmart's Black Friday Sale is on now! Shop discounted, TVs, laptops, toys, small appliances, automotive, beauty, and much, much more. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $71 less than you'd pay for a 6-quart 9-in-1 version on Amazon. Buy Now at Walmart
- in Black Stainless
- 15 smart programs, including new cake, egg, and sterilize programs
- stainless steel pot
- 10+ safety features
Save $71 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- detachable Air Fryer lid
- 11 smart programs
- 10+ safety features
That's $13 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Pad your order to over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise it adds $5.99.
- laptop sleeve – fits most laptops up to 15"
- interior mesh pocket
Apply coupon code "FALCON" to save. That's the best deal we could find by $25, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1,351 pieces
- includes 7 minifigures
- Model: 75257
Thanks to the gift card, that's the best we've seen and a savings of at least $4. (Most stores charge $60 or more.) Buy Now at Target
- The gift card is added in cart.
- includes Chandler, Ross, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Gunther minifigures
- 1,070 pieces
- Model: 21319
That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at LEGO
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
- 16 mini-figures
- buildable Ludo board
- buildable number spinner
- Model: 40198
Apply code "ZAVATAT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers mini figures
- Model: 75288
