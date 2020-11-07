New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals Set
$30 $58
free shipping w/ $35

That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Features
  • 1,500 pieces
  • ages 4+
  • build 10 animal figures
  • Model: 11011
  Published 36 min ago
  Popularity: 5/5
