It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Belk
- Choose pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or for orders less than $49, pad with a beauty item to bag free shipping.
- 202-piece set
- for ages 5+
- Model: 60225
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Save big on this wide array of LEGO rollbacks that includes everything from Creative and Duplo sets to Harry Potter and so very much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
You'd pay around $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item (they start at around $2) or over $49 to bag free shipping.
That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at LEGO
- Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $6.95.
- 16 mini-figures
- buildable Ludo board
- buildable number spinner
- Model: 40198
Take your imagination for a dive with this set that's a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
- Target matches this price.
- 2 diver minifigures
- swordfish and crab figures
- Model: 60221
Save on a variety of audio equipment, appliances, computer accessories, toys, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Opt for curbside pickup to dodge shipping fees or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some items under $35 get free shipping.
Happy, engaged kids? Priceless. These highly informational articles are also free. Shop Now at Home Depot
- step by step instructions
- 12 activities
Save on over 100 toys, including dollhouses, LEGO, ride-on mini cars, trikes, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- orders of $35 or more bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee will apply
Everything is awesome when you save big on sets, watches, tumblers, and more from Friends to Ninjago, and everything in between. Shop Now at LEGO
- Shipping starts at $4.95, or get free shipping with orders over $35.
With deals on underwear, shoes, activewear, socks, and more, it's a great way to equip the whole family with name brand gear on the cheap. Shop Now at Belk
- Choose pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or for orders less than $49, pad with a beauty item to bag free shipping.
Save on thousands of items, including apparel, kitchen items, and decor, with prices starting from $1.99. Shop Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item or spend over $49 to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee.
Get the lowest price we could find in any color by $14. Buy Now at Belk
- They're available at this price in Sunset Red.
- Shipping adds $8.95, or add a beauty item (they start at $2.55) to bag free shipping.
Shop 170 fragrances from Versace, Ralph Lauren, Dior, Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. Shop Now at Belk
LEGO offers its LEGO Life Magazine 1-Year Subscription for free to children between the ages of 5 and 9. Simply sign up your child for an account and you'll receive 4 issues throughout the year. Shop Now at LEGO
That's $19 under the cheapest physical copy we could find elsewhere. Shop Now at PlayStation Store
- ninjas and LEGO
Outside of price-matched stores, that's the best deal in the solar system by at least $8. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but pad your order to over $35 and bag free shipping.
- 273 pieces
- suitable for ages 5+
- Model: 60226
That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge $15. Buy Now at Belk
- Pad your order with a beauty item (starting at around $2) to get free shipping (or get it with orders of $49 or more).
Sign In or Register