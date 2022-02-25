The great thing about an FC Barcelona LEGO set is that, even if you spill the pieces all over the place, it'll never get Messi. Buy Now at Zavvi
- Apply code "NOUCAMP" to get this price.
- recommended for ages 18+
- 5,508-pieces
- Model: 10284
Save up to 42% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels including collectible sets, City, Harry Potter, Creator, Friends, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO DC Batman: Batman Cowl Collectible Building Set for $48 ($12 off).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Though this is the list price, this is a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Why wouldn't it be though? Pets that you can build, enjoy, admire, and don't have to feed? Sign us up! Buy Now at Walmart
- for ages 8+
- 352-pieces
- Model: 31122
The Empire was never for the faint of heart, and neither is this hard to find set. Thank the Tantive IV for keeping it at the list price and not giving in the the pressure to inflate it that the "Devastator" is sure to have tried to elicit. Buy Now at Amazon
- If you pay with an Amazon credit card, Prime members will get 5% back on the purchase ($35). New cardholders get a $60 Amazon gift car with approval of the store card or a $100 Amazon gift card with approval of either Visa.
- 4,784-pieces
- ages 16+
- includes display stand (which should keep it out of the sands of Jakku), informational fact plaque, 2 Imperial minifigures with weapons, and buildable scale model of the Tantive IV
- measures 43" x 26" x 17" on display stand
- Model: 75252
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
It can't perform all the duties of a boyfriend, but it also can't disappoint. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Cowabunga Co. via Amazon
- reaches full size in 72 hours
- Model: 56963
Apply coupon code "ZPDEW6UN" for a savings of $70. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by UnlocX via Amazon.
- comes with 7000 certified high speed 7.5mm gel beads bursting on contact
- uses biodegradable water gel pellets
- built-in 1,200mAh rechargeable battery
- rifle mode, blaster mode, assault mode, pistol mode
Lego can be pretty expensive, so when sales like this come around it's a great opportunity to stock at a nice saving. Shop Now at LEGO
That's a $3 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- In paperback at this price.
Save on action figures, tiki mugs, Blu-rays, and more. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds a flat $4.99.
- Pictured is the Mondo Alien Queen Xeno Bone Variant Tiki Mug for $
54.99$22.99 ( $27$59 off).
Apply coupon code "BOXSET30" to save on over 15 boxed sets, including The Matrix Trilogy, Jurassic Park Trilogy, and more. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Nolan Collection Boxed Set for $95.19 after coupon (low by $15).
You'll save at least $12 with this deal. Choose from hundreds of franchise or character themes like Marvel, DC Comics, Harry Potter, and Star Wars. Shop Now at Zavvi
Get two for the price of one. (Discount applies in cart.) Available styles include Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Magic, Pixar, and more. Buy Now at Zavvi
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price. You'd pay $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 94 pieces
- Model: 60312
Though this is the list price, it's a hard to find set, and is currently out of stock at other major retailers, as well as LEGO direct. Plus, it's a snake and crocodile you don't have to feed! Buy Now at Walmart
- includes crocodile, snake and frog models
- for ages 7+
- Model: 31121
That's a $7 low. Buy Now at Amazon
It's the best price we could find by at least $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- 466 pieces
- Model: 76143
