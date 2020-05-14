Open Offer in New Tab
Zavvi · 55 mins ago
LEGO BOOST Creative Toolbox Coding STEM Set
$120 $140
free shipping

Use coupon code "TLBOX" to bag this STEM encouraging set at an $8 low. Buy Now at Zavvi

Features
  • over 840 pieces, with Bluetooth Move Hub and motor
  • builds 5 interactive models
  • Model: 17101
  • Code "TLBOX"
