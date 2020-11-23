Use coupon code "USA"; it's a low by $11 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1,685 pieces
- freedom and integrity
- Model: 21042
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Target
- Curbside pickup is available in select ZIP codes only.
- shuttle, satellite, kitchen module, lab module, living module, central airlock, and accessory elements
- Model: 60227
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
It's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Standard or Frustration-Free Packaging.
- 2,573-pieces
- detailed dashboard, working steering wheel, 4-speed sequential gearbox, detailed in-line 6-cylinder engine, & a working winch
- Model: 6303791
It's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $6, although most charge $60 or more.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 1,070 Pieces
- for ages 16+
- Model: 21319
With the in-store pickup discount, it is $4 under our March mention and the best price we could find by $4, although most stores charge at least $25. Buy Now at Belk
- It is $18 if you choose to ship with free shipping at $49.
- requires 2 AA batteries (not included)
- 104-pieces
Save on over 50 toys from brands like Disney, FAO Schwarz, Hatchimals, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the Nerf Recon CQ-12 Elite Blaster for $27.99 ($12 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
- You'll bag $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from November 20 to 25).
It's $159 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Range up to 13. 7 miles and speed up to 10mph
- can accommodate riders from 4’3”to 6’5” tall
- Max load of 220 lbs.
- Max slope of 15°
Target Circle members save $48. Buy Now at Target
- Sign in and add this Target Circle offer to get this deal.
- 200W motor
- 36V battery w/ 12.5-mile range
- LED display
- solid rubber tires
Shop almost 200 cases for the Nickelodeon, Star Trek, music, or movie fan in your life. (We know, it's probably for you.) Plus, get free shipping with coupon code "DNFREE" (a $5 value). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Nickelodeon Cartoon Caper Phone Case for iPhone and Android for $19.99 (with $5 savings on shipping after coupon).
Apply code "ZAVATAT" for a savings of $25. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1267 pieces
- includes Luke Skywalker, General Veers, 2 AT-AT drivers, and 2 snowtroopers mini figures
- Model: 75288
To make this the lowest price we could find by $55, apply coupon code "LAMBO". Buy Now at Zavvi
- 3696-pieces
- suitable for ages 18+
- Model: 42115
Apply code "ZAVDC" to bag free shipping and save $4, making it the best price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Zavvi
- 1,077-pieces
- measures 15” long, 6” wide, & 4” high
- Model: 42111
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 219 pieces
- for ages 7+
- Model: 75892
That's the best price we could find for this building kit by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- ages 12+
- 1,197 pieces
- Model: 21045
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 468-piece set measures approximately 5" x 11" x 3" when assembled
- National Gallery, Nelson's Column, the London Eye, Big Ben, and Tower Bridge
- Model: 21034
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- 647-pieces
- measures 7" x 5" x 5"
- designed for adults
- Model: 75276
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Zavvi
|29%
|--
|$85
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$96 (exp 22 mins ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$103 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register