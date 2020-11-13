That's $141 less than you'd pay at Guitar Center. Buy Now at Adorama
- 88-key natural weighted hammer action keyboard
- 3 types of touch control
- 120 voices
- reverb & chorus effects
- metronome
- pedal, headphone/line out jack, USB Type B
- Model: B2BK
-
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Red.
- mix your own session
- Hi-Z, phone, stereo mini, and aux input
- compact and portable
- Model: SC-01
That's an exclusive color and $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Strat elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $539. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
That's the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- in Butterscotch Blonde
- 21 medium jumbo frets
- maple fretboard
- 6 vintage style saddles
- C-shaped maple neck
That's $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Tele elsewhere.
Update: The price has dropped to $539. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue (exclusive color).
- Player Series pickups
- string-through body
- block steel saddles
- modern C neck & maple fretboard
Save on over 1,800 items, including camcorders, lenses, monitors, bags, cases, and more. Shop Now at Adorama
That's the best price we could find by $99 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Adorama
- digital amplifier
- 12" spun-copper Cerametallic woofer
- 24Hz to 125Hz frequency response
- Model: 1064341
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
That's $194 under the lowest price for all of the components sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- Klipsch R-610F Floorstanding Home Speaker x 2
- Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers x 2
- Klipsch R-52C Center Channel Home Speaker
- Klipsch Reference R-10SW 10" 300W Powered Subwoofer
- Model: 1065835 L
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Adorama
|28%
|--
|$359
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register