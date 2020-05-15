Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Kolibri Torpedo Mini RC Drone
$13 $30
free shipping w/ $49

That's a $17 savings on a welcome window into the great outdoors. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Pad your order to over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, it adds $3.99.
Features
  • 480p video recording w/ 90° lens
  • 7-minute flight time
  • 50-foot range with controller
  • 33-foot range with iOS or Android device
  • 1-button takeoff and landing
  • Model: XK2380
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 14 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies B&H Photo Video Kolibri
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register