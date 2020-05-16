Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Kolibri Hellfire 720p Camera Drone
$25 $180
free shipping

That's $155 off and a great price for a drone with a camera, although you'll need to supply your own memory card. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • It can be operated from the included remote controller or an iOS or Android smartphone.
  • 5-minute flight time
  • 500-foot travel distance with controller, 150-foot with phone
  • 720p video recording
  • memory card not included
  • Model: XK6600
  • Expires 5/16/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
