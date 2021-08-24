Kohler Elliston Elongated Comfort Height 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet for $189

New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
$189 $229
pickup
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find for a 2-piece Kohler toilet. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Available at this price in White.
Features
- 1.28 gallons per flush
- includes bowl, tank, Slow-Close seat, wax ring, and floor hardware
- Model: K-31120-0
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/9/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 4 days ago
Coidak Multifunctional Foldable Sofa Sleeper Bed
$140 $349
free shipping
Apply coupon code "60N5GQ7M" for a savings of $209. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Coidak via Amazon.
Features
- 5 adjustment levels
Amazon · 7 hrs ago
Jempsey Dishcloth Kitchen Towels
$9.99 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Take half off by applying coupon code "50VYLMJ2". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in 10pack (small) or 6pack (combo) at this price.
- The 6pack (large) and 8pack (medium) options drop to $12.49 with the same code.
Features
- 80% polyester fiber and 20% polyamide fiber
- machine washable
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Novogratz Her Majesty Upholstered Twin Daybed with Trundle
$286 $514
free shipping
This is a low today by $19 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- At this price in Blue Linen.
- Usually ships within 1 to 2 weeks.
Features
- accomodates 2 standard twin mattresses (not included)
- pull-out trundle with locking casters
- diamond-tufted backrest
- linen upholstery
- wingback arms
- wood frame
- Model: 4330639N
Ends Today
Home Depot · 15 hrs ago
Toilets, Shower Doors, and Faucets at Home Depot
up to $250 off
free shipping
Save on faucets, shower heads, toilet roll holders, shower doors, and toilets. Shop Now at Home Depot
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Lowe's Labor Day Values Sale
Over 7,600 items on sale
Save sitewide on appliances, furniture, decor, bath fixtures, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Lowe's · 15 hrs ago
InvisiDoor Hidden Bookcase Door
$1,142 $1,197
pickup
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
Features
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
EGO Power+ 56V Handheld Cordless Leaf Blower Kit
$159 in cart $179
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- up to 530 CFM
- up to 75-minute run time
- brushless motor
- Model: LB5302
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kobalt 106-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set
$30 $40
free shipping w/ $45
That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- magnetic collars
- six 3-1/2-in power bits, 29 2-in power bits, 46 1-in insert bits, 7 HSS hex shank drill bits, 3 hex shank brad point drill bits, 4 hex shank spade bits
- Model: DTC-21106
Sam's Club · 3 wks ago
Kohler Kallan Widespread Bathroom Faucet
$120 for members $188
free shipping
That's a $68 savings. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Tips
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
Features
- ScratchShield corrosion-resistant nickel finish
- compatible with 8" to 16" centers
- includes assembled faucet spout, handles w/ valves, supply lines, and drain
- Model: R24056-4DL-BN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|17%
|--
|$189
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register