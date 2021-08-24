Kohler Elliston Elongated Comfort Height 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet for $189
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kohler Elliston Elongated Comfort Height 2-Piece WaterSense Toilet
$189 $229
pickup

That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find for a 2-piece Kohler toilet. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Available at this price in White.
Features
  • 1.28 gallons per flush
  • includes bowl, tank, Slow-Close seat, wax ring, and floor hardware
  • Model: K-31120-0
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/9/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Lowe's Kohler
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 17% -- $189 Buy Now