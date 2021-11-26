Save $25 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- two Pro90 ratchets
- 53 sockets
- driver handle
- extension
- adapter
- 14 individual hex keys
- 28 nut setter and screwdriver insert bits
- Model: 81690
-
Published 11 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
It's $10 under list price and the best you'll find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup, otherwise shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Heat-treated chrome vanadium shaft
- Black oxide and heat-treated magnetic tip
- Cushioned grip
- Model: 67248
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "30COL36W" to save $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ticonn US via Amazon.
- AWG 23 to AWG 7 crimping tool
- 1,200 wire terminals
- storage bag
- Model: 391
Prime members save $4 and get it for the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- can be used for leveling furniture, windows, doors, cabinets, cupboards, and more
- 330-lb. load rating
- 0.8 mm TPU material
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
It's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's $14 under the lowest price we could find for a similar 24-piece set. Buy Now at Amazon
- 12 magnetic bits made of impact-resistant CR-V steel
- 13 wear-resistant steel sockets
- 3-way ratchet screwdriver
- ratchet wrench and coupler driver
- Model: DS-WBS-28
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from
$2 $3, decor from $3 $5, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 400 discounted hand tools, power tools, tool storage, and accessories. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman V20 8-Tool 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit for $279 ($120 off).
- Spend $45 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $5.99. (Pickup may also be available.)
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's $2 under the best price we could find for a similar pad. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45.
- measures 23.5" x 11.5" x 1.5"
- Model: KB-KP-103
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
Save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- single bevel
- adjustable laser guide system
- 10-amp ball bearing motor
- dual slide rail system
- die-cast aluminum base
- Model: SM1816LW
It's a savings of $7 off the list price. As a reader discovered, it's a great deal. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6-1/2" long-nose locking pliers
- 7" and 10" curved-jaw locking pliers
- anti-slip grips
- Model: 59886
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$50
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register