New
Ends Today
Lowe's · 10 mins ago
$199 $299
free shipping
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- 5.0 Ah capacity
- Fuel gauge
- Compatible with the Kobalt 80 volt MAX outdoor power equipment
- Model: KB 580-06
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 10 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Holiday Decorations at Lowe's
75% off
free shipping w/ $45
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
Lowe's · 2 wks ago
Outdoor Deals at Lowe's
Discounted grills, garden tools, patio, more
free shipping w/ $45
Tips
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Lowe's · 4 hrs ago
Lowe's Deals of the Day
New discounts daily
free shipping w/ $45
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Lowe's · 6 days ago
DeWalt DW 100-Piece Flextorq Set
$15 $30
pickup
That is a low by $10. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Kobalt 118-Piece Standard / Metric Combination Mechanics Tool Set
$40 $50
pickup
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
Features
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
Lowe's · 1 wk ago
Kobalt 40V Max Cordless 20" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (No Battery)
$179 $329
free shipping
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
Features
- suitable for yard of sizes up to 1/2 acre
- mulching, rear bagging, or side discharge capabilities
- 20" steel deck
- 7-position single lever height adjuster
- Model: KMP 2040-06
Lowe's · 1 day ago
Kobalt 20-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set
$50 $100
pickup
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
Features
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
Lowe's · 21 hrs ago
Kobalt Steel Multiple Drive Socket Storage
$20 $28
pickup
That's a savings of $8 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Tips
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
Features
- foldable handle
- holds 30 1/4", 40 3/8", and 16 1/2" drive SAE or metric sockets
- Model: 85923
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|33%
|--
|$199
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register