This Kobalt work bench is $398, down from $498. It includes 9 drawers for tool storage and rolls on casters for mobility around the garage or shop, with an all-welded steel frame for durability. Choose pickup to avoid the $69 delivery fee. This deal ends September 23. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 9 drawers for tool and hardware storage
- 46.1" wide x 37.2" tall design
- All-welded steel construction
- Rolling design for mobility
- Wood top work surface
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Expires 9/23/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
Home Depot's Special Values sheds lineup covers everything from compact metal units to large resin and wood storage buildings. A VIWAT 10' x 16' metal shed drops to $500, down from $775, while a Suncast Modernist resin shed with floor is $1,000, down from $1,230. Shoppers will also find heavier-duty options like a Best Barns two-story wood barn kit for those needing more storage space. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Metal, resin, and wood shed options in various sizes
- Sizes range from small vertical units to large multi-room barns
- Many models include lockable doors and windows
- Several sheds ship with included flooring
- Free ship-to-store and pickup available on most items
This Ryobi LINK ONE+ Battery Shelf 2-Pack, pictured here, is $19.97, down from $29.94. One of these goes for $15 elsewhere. Each shelf holds up to 20 lb. and has 4 slots for organizing ONE+ batteries, and it connects to the RYOBI LINK modular storage system. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 2 battery shelves
- 4 slots per shelf to organize ONE+ batteries
- 20-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Fits any combination of ONE+ batteries
- Compatible with the RYOBI LINK modular storage system
At Amazon, clip the on-page coupon to get the Yaheetech 5-Tier Heavy Duty Storage Shelves for $32. It's the best price we could find by $36. It has five adjustable shelves that hold up to 386 lb. each, for a total capacity of 1,930 lb., and goes together with a boltless design. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 28" wide by 12" deep by 60" high
- 5 adjustable shelf levels
- Each shelf holds up to 386 lb., 1,930 lb. total capacity
- MDF shelves with a powder-coated iron frame
- Boltless assembly with included gloves and hardware
- Item weighs 19.7 lb.
With promo code "USNS05", this Nnovaroom shelving unit drops to $25. That's a $3 drop since we listed it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Shipping is free from a local warehouse, too. The coupon expires on August 26.
You can use the coupon "VSUSAFF6" to cut $6 off a higher quality, more commercial version of this unit on the same page. That drops to $48 after the code. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 72" tall adjustable metal shelving unit
- Double layer column design
- Iron and metal frame construction
- Suited for warehouse, basement, or kitchen use
- No-fuss, tool-free style installation
As one of its daily deals, Lowe's has several allen + roth solid wood acacia butcher block countertops on sale, with prices starting at $49. Options range from unfinished natural and spice-stained styles to chevron and live-edge designs, with savings of up to $180 on select models. Buy Now at Lowe's
Lowe's has discounts across cordless tools and accessories from brands like DEWALT, Bosch, CRAFTSMAN, and Kobalt. A DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack of 4.0Ah batteries is $129, down from $219, and a CRAFTSMAN V20 cordless ratchet wrench is $79, down from $119. The sale also covers items like a Kobalt cordless air inflator at $39 and a Bosch battery kit at $99. Shop Now at Lowe's
- CRAFTSMAN V20 20-volt cordless ratchet wrench, tool only
- Bosch 18-volt 4.0Ah battery kit
- DEWALT XR 20-volt max cordless impact driver, tool only
- DEWALT 20-volt 2-pack 4.0Ah batteries
- Kobalt 24-volt cordless air inflator
- Bosch 61" extendable aluminum tripod
Lowe's carries a wide range of QUIKRETE concrete and mortar repair products, with prices starting at $4.48 for small crack repair tubes. The lineup covers everything from fast-setting patch compounds to hydraulic cement and concrete resurfacers, with larger repair kits priced up to around $31. Shoppers can pick formulas suited to specific jobs, including weather-resistant options for outdoor surfaces and vertical or overhead repairs. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes crack fillers, patching compounds, and hydraulic cements
- Options for quick-setting and fast-setting repairs
- Formulas designed for weather and UV resistance
- Available in tubes, buckets, and multiple pack sizes
- Suited for cracks, joints, and resurfacing driveways, walls, and patios
Lowe's has a wide range of automotive gear on sale, from jump starters to truck tool boxes and engine hoists. A NEXPOW 3000-Amp car jump starter with an air compressor is $69.99, down from $99.99, while a GAOMON 1-ton gantry crane is $1,017.99, down from $2,261.99. The sale spans smaller garage essentials as well as heavier-duty equipment like trailer dollies and hydraulic engine hoists. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Includes car jump starters and battery boosters
- Truck tool boxes and cargo carriers included
- Engine hoists and shop cranes for garage use
- Bed liner kits and gas cans included
- Trailer dollies and hitch accessories available
Lowe's offers the Kobalt 6-in-1 Ball End Metric Hex Key Set for $3.98. That's a $6 savings. MyLowe's members get free shipping (it's free to join). Buy Now at Lowe's
This Kobalt router is $30 off at Lowe's, dropping it to $149 from its regular price of $179. It includes a router table, pairs a 12-amp motor with 2-HP output, and accepts both 1/4" and 1/2" bits for added versatility. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 24. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12-amp motor with 2-HP output
- Variable speed control
- Compatible with 1/4" and 1/2" router bits
- Fixed-base router design
- Includes router table
This Kobalt 3-piece pliers and wrench set is $16.98 at Lowe's, down from $24.48. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on this set. The set comes without a case, keeping it simple for shoppers who just need the tools themselves. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 3 pliers with built-in wrench functions
- Blue-finished handles
- Sold without a storage case
- Model number 55755
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|20%
|--
|$398
|Buy Now
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