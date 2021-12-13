It's a savings of $80 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 20" steel bladed hedge trimmer with 5/8" cutting capacity
- 8" pole saw cuts up to 140 cuts of 2x4" treated lumber on a full charge
- Model: KPC 2541-06
-
Expires 1/29/2022
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
It's $118 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- .5" driver-drill w/ 2-speeds
- variable speed impact driver
- 6.5" circular saw
- recipro saw
- 18V LXT vacuum
- 18V LXT LED flashlight
- two 18V LXT lithium-ion
- 3Ah Batteries
- charger
- tool bag
- Model: XT614SX1
- UPC: 088381888479
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
That's the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- compact drill driver
- impact driver
- grinder
- oscillating multi-tool
- circular saw
- blower
- reciprocating saw
- wet/dry portable vacuum
- LED work light
- Model: DCK1020D2
- UPC: 885911533904
This is the lowest price we found by $72, although most retailers charge at least $399. Use coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- includes 6.0Ah Li-ion battery, fast charger, and kit bag
- 2 variable speed ranges
- 2-position side handle
- adjustable bail handle
- metal-gear housing
- brushless motor
- Model: DCD460T1
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|34%
|--
|$149
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register