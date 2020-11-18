New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Kobalt 4-Tool 24V Max Brushless Kit
$199 w/ free tool $420
free shipping

That's a combined savings of around $360. Buy Now at Lowe's

  • Choose from 11 options for your free tool.
  • Includes 0.5" drill/driver, 0.25" impact driver, reciprocating saw, saw blade, 24-volt max high-capacity Li-ion battery, charger and LED work light
  • Accessories include 1 double-ended driver bit, 1 single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, auxiliary handle and contractor bag
  • 24-volt max 4.0 Ah Li-ion battery provides longer runtime
  • Model: KLC 4024A-03
  • UPC: 692042006418
  • Expires 11/18/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Kobalt Kobalt 24-Volt Max 4-Tool Lithium Ion (Li-ion) Brushless Motor Cordless Combo Kit with Soft
$240 $420

It's $180 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

  • 1/2-in drill/driver features a brushless motor that delivers 650-in-lbs of torque, 2-speed gearbox, variable-speed trigger and a keyless, all-metal chuck for quick bit changes
  • 1/4-in impact driver features a brushless motor that delivers up to 1,800-in-lbs of torque, and electronic speed control that generates up to 2,700 RPM
  • Reciprocating saw features a variable-speed trigger (0-3,100-SPM), 1-1/8-in blade stroke, tool-free blade change, adjustable tool-less shoe, manual trigger lock and low vibration
  • Built-in LEDs on all cordless tools illuminate your work space and increase accuracy
  • LED work light with 135 rotating head provides 200 lumens, and features a convenient tool hook so it stays within reach
  • Model: KLC 4024A-03
  • UPC: 692042006418

Verified: 11/10/2020 · Save $179.56 off list

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 52% -- $199 Buy Now
Amazon 42% -- $240 Check Price