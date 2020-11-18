That's a combined savings of around $360. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose from 11 options for your free tool.
- Includes 0.5" drill/driver, 0.25" impact driver, reciprocating saw, saw blade, 24-volt max high-capacity Li-ion battery, charger and LED work light
- Accessories include 1 double-ended driver bit, 1 single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, auxiliary handle and contractor bag
- 24-volt max 4.0 Ah Li-ion battery provides longer runtime
- Model: KLC 4024A-03
- UPC: 692042006418
Save $40 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- pictured is the Bostitch 18 Gauge Brad Nails 1,000-Count Box for $5.98 ($5 low)
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
Look for the "Buy 1 Get 1 Free" section just under the price information to choose a free tool to add to your order – saving at least $94 and up to $199. Buy Now at Home Depot
- The pictured potential freebies include a reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, compact impact wrench, and handheld blower.
Save up to 29% on refurbished DeWalt power tools at Newegg. Shop Now at Newegg
- All items are sold by CPO Outlet via Newegg.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Find the perfect gift among thousands of appliances, automotive deals, home decor items, grills, tools, organization, and more to choose from. Buy Now at Lowe's
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
It's $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 72" x 38.5"
- plywood work surface with protective coating
- 600-lb. weight capacity
It's $50 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery charge.
- measures 72" x 38.5"
- plywood work surface with protective coating
- 600-lb. weight capacity
- Model: 56185
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm, 13mm, 14mm, 15mm, 16mm, 17mm, 18mm and 1/4", 5/16", 11/32", 3/8", 7/16", 1/2", 9/16", 5/8", 11/16", and 3/4" SEA and metric sizes.
- Model: 87717
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (Stock varies by location.)
- 5 Phillips drives, 5 flat drives and 2 off-set screwdrivers
- Model: 324K12K
