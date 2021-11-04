As a reader discovered, Lowe's offers this set for $10 off the list price, and $16 less than the next best price we found from a third party seller on eBay. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6", 8", and 10" wrenches
- Model: 55748
-
Published 44 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $8 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lexivon via Amazon.
- range of 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" sockets
- Model: LX-142
Clip the on-page coupon to save $16 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lexivon via Amazon.
- 3", 6", & 12" impact driver socket adapters
- 1/4", 3/8", & 1/2" square drive
- Model: LX-106
That's a savings of nearly $28 on this hard to find set. You'll pay at least $20 more for sets of similar quality elsewhere (that may also contain fewer items). Buy Now at Amazon
- standard and deep sockets
- includes ratchet, 2 extension bars, universal joint, and storage case
- Model: ST09009U
With prices starting from under $9, save on almost 150 items that include seasonal decoration, outdoor lighting, indoor lighting, fans, BBQs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free no-minimum shipping is an unusual offer as it usually adds $5.99 to orders under $45.
- Pictured is the Plow & Hearth 6-Foot Prelit Snowy Tree for $59 in-cart ($30 off).
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
It's a savings of $7 off the list price. As a reader discovered, it's a great deal. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6-1/2" long-nose locking pliers
- 7" and 10" curved-jaw locking pliers
- anti-slip grips
- Model: 59886
That's $2 under the best price we could find for a similar pad. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45.
- measures 23.5" x 11.5" x 1.5"
- Model: KB-KP-103
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|43%
|--
|$13
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register