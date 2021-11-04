It's a savings of $7 off the list price. As a reader discovered, it's a great deal. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 6-1/2" long-nose locking pliers
- 7" and 10" curved-jaw locking pliers
- anti-slip grips
- Model: 59886
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
That's a buck under our last mention and $8 less than the average price at Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 combination wrenches
- 3/8" ratchet wrench
- 22 hex keys
- 6" slip-joint pliers
- 6" long nose pliers
- more
Shop a small selection of hand tools and save $3 per set. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
That's $20 below our mention from September, matching Black Friday pricing last year, and the best price we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- SAE and metric
- polished chrome
- ratchets, wrenches, sockets, and accessories
- Model: CMMT99206
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
With prices starting from under $9, save on almost 150 items that include seasonal decoration, outdoor lighting, indoor lighting, fans, BBQs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Free no-minimum shipping is an unusual offer as it usually adds $5.99 to orders under $45.
- Pictured is the Plow & Hearth 6-Foot Prelit Snowy Tree for $59 in-cart ($30 off).
Shop a wide selection of over 26,000 items including carpet from $1.78 per square foot, seasonal items from $2, light bulbs from $3, kitchen items and cleaning supplies from $4, and much, much more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Many top brands are discounted, including Samsung, KitchenAid, and Whirlpool. Plus, bag free delivery. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Maytag 50dB Stainless Steel Tub Built-In Dishwasher for $679 ($120 off)
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's $2 under the best price we could find for a similar pad. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45.
- measures 23.5" x 11.5" x 1.5"
- Model: KB-KP-103
That is a savings of $100. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" brushless drill/driver w/ up to 650-lbs torque, variable-speed trigger, and keyless chuck
- 1/4" brushless impact driver w/ up to 1,800-lbs torque, electronic speed control with 3 speed settings
- 2.0mAh battery and charger
- charging station and tool storage wall cabinet
- includes double-ended driver bit, single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, and auxiliary handle
- Model: KLC 2124A-03
