- To get the free gift, click "Select your free gift", click on your choice, then click the "Add to Cart" button.
- Choose from 11 options for your free tool.
- Includes 0.5" drill/driver, 0.25" impact driver, reciprocating saw, saw blade, 24-volt max high-capacity Li-ion battery, charger and LED work light
- Accessories include 1 double-ended driver bit, 1 single-ended driver bit, 2 bit holders, 2 belt clips, auxiliary handle and contractor bag
- 24-volt max 4.0 Ah Li-ion battery provides longer runtime
- Model: KLC 4024A-03
- UPC: 692042006418
Expires 12/25/2021
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
- single bevel
- adjustable laser guide system
- 10-amp ball bearing motor
- dual slide rail system
- die-cast aluminum base
- Model: SM1816LW
- 10" carbide-tipped blade
- 15-amp motor
- 30" right rip capacity and 17" left rip capacity
- Model: KT10152
- Includes 1/2" brushless drill/driver, 1/4" brushless impact driver, 2.0Ah battery, and charger
- Model: KLC 2024A-03
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
- Each item is eligible for a different, pre-determined freebie; you can't choose one specifically
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool for $199 (low by at least $129)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
- 1/2-in drill/driver features a brushless motor that delivers 650-in-lbs of torque, 2-speed gearbox, variable-speed trigger and a keyless, all-metal chuck for quick bit changes
- 1/4-in impact driver features a brushless motor that delivers up to 1,800-in-lbs of torque, and electronic speed control that generates up to 2,700 RPM
- Reciprocating saw features a variable-speed trigger (0-3,100-SPM), 1-1/8-in blade stroke, tool-free blade change, adjustable tool-less shoe, manual trigger lock and low vibration
- Built-in LEDs on all cordless tools illuminate your work space and increase accuracy
- LED work light with 135 rotating head provides 200 lumens, and features a convenient tool hook so it stays within reach
- Model: KLC 4024A-03
- UPC: 692042006418
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|14%
|--
|$245
|Buy Now
|Lowe's
|16%
|$199 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$249
|Check Price
