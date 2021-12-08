That's $34 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- includes 1/4" and 3/8" drive ratchets, along with 6- and 12-point sockets
- Model: 81240
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
That's $8 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- includes 8" and 10" pliers
- Model: 64426
As a reader discovered, that's $7 off and a great price for a set like this. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 8", 10", and 12" pliers
- Model: 10034
You'd pay well over $200 for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 134 6- and 12-point shallow and deep sockets
- 3 PRO90 ratchets
- 2 extensions
- 6 combination wrenches with 15 degree offset
- 50 hex keys
- 2 drive handles
- 112 nut driver/insert bits
- Model: 81776
That's a buck off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- The electrician's version is available in Silver for $11.32.
- needle nose pliers, standard pliers, wire cutter, knife, saw, slotted screwdriver, more
- Model: DS-MFAMZ004
That's a buck under our last mention and about $3 less than the average historical price on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage case
- non-slip handle
- 3 driver settings
- corrosion-resistant finish
- hardness treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: DS-AMZ035
Shop a variety of power tools, hand tools, air tools, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup on items below $45 to save the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the DeWalt DCK661D1M1 20V Max 6-Tool Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries for $449 ($150 off).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- heat-treated, alloy-steel blades
- Model: CMHT65043
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Cheyenne 55000-BTU Brown Tabletop Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit Table for $304 ($76 off and a price low).
- Choose curbside pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or large item shipping fees. Also get free shipping on many items with orders of $45 or more.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save $25 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- two Pro90 ratchets
- 53 sockets
- driver handle
- extension
- adapter
- 14 individual hex keys
- 28 nut setter and screwdriver insert bits
- Model: 81690
That's $2 under the best price we could find for a similar pad. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge for orders under $45.
- measures 23.5" x 11.5" x 1.5"
- Model: KB-KP-103
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 12A motor
- cast-aluminum base and motor housing
- rough and micro-fine depth adjustments
- Model: K11RTA-03
Save $60 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- single bevel
- adjustable laser guide system
- 10-amp ball bearing motor
- dual slide rail system
- die-cast aluminum base
- Model: SM1816LW
