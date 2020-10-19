Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. (Stock varies by location.)
- 5 Phillips drives, 5 flat drives and 2 off-set screwdrivers
- Model: 324K12K
With prices from around $4, save on over 70,000 items and includes brands such as DeWalt, Smith & Wesson, Craftsman, Makita, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's a savings of $17 off list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes 52 sockets, 38 accessories, & 2 ratchets
- Ratchet operates in space as little as 1-1/4"
- Lifetime warranty with no questions, no receipt required
- Model: H92MTS
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 9.25" multi-purpose scraper
- 4" mini scraper
- 5-piece blade set
- Model: 17002
It's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Rexbeti via Amazon.
- general household tool set
- compact carrying case
- Model: REX052
Save on almost 80 items, including shelves, label makers, laundry hampers, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Orders of $45 or more ship free. Otherwise, choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Use the promo code to save on a huge selection of regular and sale-priced washers, dryers, fridges, stoves, range hoods, and more. Get up to an extra $500 off with coupon "470000000005369". Shop Now at Lowe's
- The codes gives $150 off $1,499, $300 off $1,999, or $500 off $2,499 or more.
- Lowe's offers a price match guarantee.
Though we may still not be as advanced as The Jetsons yet, you can still get a jump start on the future with these deals on smart assistants, security cameras, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
Looking to start your holiday shopping early? Check out Lowe's gift zone for thousands of ideas. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
It's $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- measures 72" x 38.5"
- plywood work surface with protective coating
- 600-lb. weight capacity
It's a $40 savings off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- variable-speed trigger
- includes leaf blower, blower tube, 4.0Ah battery, & standard 45W charger
- Model: KHB 4024A-03
That's $11 less than most eBay sellers charge. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Variable-speed trigger
- 480 CFM and 110 MPH
- Up to 40 minutes of runtime on a fully charged 3.0 Ah battery
- Model: KHB 3040-06
That's a savings of $100 and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $79 delivery charge.
- soft-close drawers on ball-bearing slides
- rust-resistant powder coat finish
- integrated power strip with 4-outlets and 2-USB ports
- heavy-duty casters
- Model: 10006
