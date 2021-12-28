It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- made of heat-treated S2 modified steel
- for use with all standard and impact drill/drivers
- Model: 89941
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- 3.5" power bits, 2" power bits, 1" insert bits, HSS hex shank drill bits, hex shank brad point drill bits, and hex shank spade bits
- hex-to-square adapters, magnetic nut setters, thumb driver, magnetic bit holder, and patented mag bits
- magnetic collars
- Model: DTC-21106
That's a savings of $5 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- split point tip
- titanium coating
- 1/4" hex shank
- Model: 89383
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
It's $15 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- equipped w/ wood and masonry drill bits
- assortment of slotted, Phillips, pozi, torx, SAE hex, metric hex, and square bits
- Model: 903-270
It's $5 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $35.
- includes T-handle bit driver, a bubble level, and magnetic bit holder
- driver bits are 1" long and Cr-V steel
- storage case
- Model: AU15020A
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/4" hex shank
- speed tip
- Model: DWA5103
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- includes 13 shallow, 6-point sockets, a magnetic bit driver, a spinner handle, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits
- Model: 81782
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
