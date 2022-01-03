It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- reversible ratchet
- 12 bits and magnetic extender stored in handle
- Model: 15000
-
Expires 1/3/2022
Published 41 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $12 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- storage rack
- 60 1" CR-V bits
- ratchet handle
- 23 screwdrivers
- 6 nut driver bits
- 2 offset screwdrivers
- 8 precision screwdrivers
- Model: DR160145
It's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- magnetized bit holder
- speed and precision tactile zones
- Model: CMHT68017
Apply coupon code "FNI9J5LD" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- In several colors (Blue pictured).
- Sold by Sprint-Watty via Amazon.
- magnetic
- flexible extension rod
- designed for repairing laptops, mobile devices and other precision items such as wristwatches and eyeglasses
- Model: 115
That is the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- 8 industrial strength bits
- 3 nut driver sizes
- cushion grip handle
- Model: 32500
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
That's the best price we could find by at least $8. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Jorgensen 4" 300lb Bar Clamp (pictured) for $3.98 (low by $13)
- Jorgensen 24" 600lb Bar Clamp for $12.98 (low by $12)
- Jorgensen 36" 600lb Bar Clamp for $14.98 (low by $8)
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Save on a selection of drills, miter saws, table saws, combo kits, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR 3-Tool Woodworking Kit for $299 (low by $121).
That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
That is half off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pick up, where available, to avoid delivery fees.
- heat-treated S2 steel
- titanium coating
- Model: DTC-21120
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|18%
|--
|$13
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register