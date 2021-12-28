It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Available in SAE or Metric.
- Opt for pickup to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- 12-point socket design
- laser-etched size callouts
- constructed of heat treated chrome vanadium steel
- Model: 81778
Published 43 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
- 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
- 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
- Model: 81675
That is $9 off and the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- SAE sizes include 3/16", 11/32", 1/4", 5/16", 3/8", and 7/16"
- Model: 81672
It's $3 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee; orders of $45 or more ship for free.
- reversible ratchet
- 12 bits and magnetic extender stored in handle
- Model: 15000
You'd pay $10 more for a similar 20-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $79 delivery fee.
- chrome vanadium steel construction
- metric and SAE sizes
- 12-point box end
- heat treated
- Model: 81730
That's the best price we could find by at least $8. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Jorgensen 4" 300lb Bar Clamp (pictured) for $3.98 (low by $13)
- Jorgensen 24" 600lb Bar Clamp for $12.98 (low by $12)
- Jorgensen 36" 600lb Bar Clamp for $14.98 (low by $8)
- Spend $45 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
That's $15 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Drop forged steel
- Double dipped grip handles
- Model: H180107-2
Score deals on individual tools and sets from Craftsman, Kobalt, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Kobalt 267-Piece Home Owner's Tool Set for $99 ($100 off)
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
This is a huge discount increase over our post of 50% off from five days ago. There's still time to grab those last minute items to help bring a little holiday cheer to your decor. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by zip code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Holiday Living 25-Count 12-Foot Multicolor LED Light String for $2.50 ($7 off).
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
That's a savings of $10 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- includes 13 shallow, 6-point sockets, a magnetic bit driver, a spinner handle, 14 nut driver bits, and 36 insert bits
- Model: 81782
That's a savings of $9 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- includes 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 9mm, 10mm, and 12mm sizes
- Model: 81673
That's a savings of $12 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
That's a savings of $2 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- spring-loaded shaft
- rubber overlay handle
- Model: 81337
