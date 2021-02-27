New
Lowe's · 34 mins ago
Kobalt 118-Piece Standard / Metric Combination Mechanics Tool Set
$23 $46
pickup

It's $23 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or spend over $35 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • 68 sockets include 6- and 12-point features, shallow and deep depths, and metric and SAE
  • 90-tooth 3/8" drive ratchet
  • 14 metric and SAE (standard) hex keys, a ratcheting bit driver, 20 assorted insert bits, 12 nut setting insert bits
  • Model: 81675
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Hand Tools Lowe's Kobalt
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 50% -- $23 Buy Now