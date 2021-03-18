New
Refurb Klymit Static V2 Ultra-Light Camping Sleeping Pad
$39 $65
free shipping

That's $25 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Bright Green.
  • A 1-year Klymit warranty applies.
  • Sold by Klymit via eBay.
  • 75D polyester bottom and 30D polyester top
  • packs to the size of a large soda can
  • measures 73" x 23" x 2.5"
  • weighs 16-oz.
  • Model: 06S2GR02C
