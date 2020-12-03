That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- bass-reflex (ported) enclosure
- frequency response of 32Hz to120 Hz
- variable low-pass crossover control
- phase switch
- Model: R-10SWi
Published 52 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Shop over 100 items including sound bars from $179, speakers from $189, headphones from $199, and more. Shop Now at Abt
- Pictured is the Klipsch 5.1.2 Dolby Atmos Home Theater Speaker System Package for $1,249 ($1,096 off).
That's the best price we could find by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Walnut veneer.
- Sold by Roberts LP via Amazon.
- floor standing
- surround sound
- 1" titanium-loaded tweeters with tractrix horns
- 6.5" woofers
- Bluetooth
- 192kHz / 24-bit decoding
It's $129 off list and the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Bluetooth
- 3.5mm audio input
- 8-hour rechargeable battery
- Model: K106328
That's $270 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Adorama
- 1" titanium tweeter
- four 4" copper cone woofers
- Model: RP-440C
Discounts on a selection of soundbars, speakers, and more, with prices as low as $68. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung HW-Q60T 5.1-Channel Soundbar for $278 (a$2 low).
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- remote control
- 4" full ranged speaker
- MDF cabinet
- two RCA inputs
- Model: R1280T
Save on a variety of earbuds, headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items are refurbs. Warranty information is found on the product pages.
It's the first deal we've seen on this new all-in-one device.
Update: It's now in stock on December 5, but can still be purchased at this price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Target, Best Buy, and B&H charge the same
- Built-in 4K streaming device
- Includes Roku Voice Remote
- Four 8-watt internal speakers
- Works with Alexa and AirPlay
- Streams from your phone via Bluetooth
- Model: 9102R
Save up to $60 off list price. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Search for "022RXV6ABL" for the 7.2 model for $549.95 ($50 off).
- This item is out of stock until November 30 but can be ordered now at this price.
- 80W per channel into 8 ohms
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- MusicCast wireless connections
- works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control devices
- HDMI 2.1 audio/video switching (4 in, 1 out)
- supports HDR10 and HDR10+
- Ethernet port
- AM/FM tuner
- Model: RX-V4ABL
Save on a variety of open box, scratch & dent, and closeout items. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the JBL HDI-1600 Bookshelf Speaker in Satin Walnut for $684 ($216 off).
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
Shop a range of discounted LCD projectors. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the Epson Home Cinema 2250 3-LCD 1080p Streaming Home Theater Projector with Wi-Fi for $699.99 ($300 off).
Save on TVs from Sony, Samsung, LG, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- LG 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV pictured for $2,597 ($900 off).
That's the lowest price we could find by $30 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- 6.8" wireless subwoofer
- 2.1-channel
- Bluetooth audio streaming
- Model: K1064247
Most stores charge at least $100 more. Buy Now at Abt
- 40" soundbar w/ two 1" tweeters & two 3" woofers
- 35Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- Dialog, Surround, and Night audio modes
- Bluetooth
- remote control
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: 1068774
It's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've seen for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Chubbies Tech via eBay.
- up to 8 hours' battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0
- charging case
- Model: K1067808
It's the lowest price we could find by $30. However, most retailers charge $499 or more. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- 8" subwoofer
- powerful, dedicated center channel
- Model: 1066557
